New Honda Civic Will Officially Launch Next Month: Report

The market is buzzing about the upcoming debut of the new Honda Civic. Recently, several market whispers claimed that Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) will launch the new model this month. However, a recent report has claimed that the launch has been moved to the first week of March.

Although the report does not specify a reason for the delay, it says that the official sources have finalized the aforementioned timeline. The company, on the other hand, is yet to announce the exact date of launch, and whether or not it will be a digital launch.

Details and Price

The new Civic made its global debut last year. It is a subcompact sedan that competes with Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Mazda Three, and other similar cars.

In Pakistan, it will be offered with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 180 horsepower (hp) and 240 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

The company is yet to announce the official features of the new model. Although, the vehicle is likely to have ‘Honda-Sensing’ — a driver-aids package that includes features such as autonomous braking, lane-assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, collision warning, etc.

The new Civic will have a starting price of Rs. 5.1 million, which is a huge sum of money for a compact car. However, given its power and expected features, it will likely draw a lot of enthusiasts with enough purchasing power.