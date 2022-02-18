Lahore vs Karachi Tickets Are Being Sold for Up to Rs. 18,000

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to entertain the cricket fans with yet another high-octane clash as two of Pakistan’s superstars, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be going head-to-head with each other today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Advertisement

A full-house is expected as the available tickets for the match between the two teams have already been sold out.

However, the black ticket mafia has sprung into action and is selling tickets for the big match on various online platforms. As per some of the messages available with this scribe, this ticket mafia is selling tickets worth Rs. 5,000 for Rs. 18,000 while Rs. 3,000 ticket is being sold at Rs. 12,000, Rs. 2,000 for Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 1,000 for Rs. 2,000.

It was also reported that the black ticket mafia is sending messages from unknown numbers. Recently, Lahore police had arrested several individuals for selling PSL tickets outside Gaddafi Stadium.

ALSO READ Playoffs Qualification in Sight for Lahore as They Face Arch-Rivals Karachi

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings played each other in the first leg of the tournament held in National Stadium Karachi, where Lahore Qalandars defeated the Kings by six wickets. Talking about their position on the points table, Lahore Qalandars have won 5 out of their 7 matches while Karachi Kings are still winless after eight matches.