Macroeconomic Advisory Group Expresses Satisfaction Over Govt’s Economic Policies

The Macroeconomic Advisory Group, in its meeting on Friday, showed satisfaction with the initiatives taken by the government to achieve economic stability.

Chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the Macroeconomic Advisory Group endorsed the government’s efforts to deal with the impact of rising prices on the general population. All the members shared contentment that the new initiatives being undertaken by the government were in line with the sustainable macroeconomic stability paradigm.

ALSO READ Foreign Investment Surges to $1.8 billion in First 7 Months of FY22

The Macroeconomic Advisory group recognized that global inflationary tendencies had cast undesirable impacts across the globe including Pakistan. The committee comprehensively deliberated on various initiatives undertaken for providing maximum relief to the public.

These initiatives are specifically aimed at resolving the economic constraints of the middle and lower economic strata of society. The most feasible and pragmatic initiatives have been screened out by the committee members for dealing with inflationary pressure and recommended for further consideration.

ALSO READ Nestlé Pakistan Registers Profit Growth of 43% in 2021

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir, former Governors SBP, Dr. Ishrat Hussain and Syed Salim Raza, Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Salman Shah, Vice-Chancellor Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Dr. Nadeem-ul-Haq, Prof. Dr. Rashid Amjad, Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Country Director International Growth Center, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Sakib Sherani and other senior officers also attended the meeting.