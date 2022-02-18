Multan Sultans Post a Record Total Against Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans scored the highest total in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they smashed Quetta’s bowling unit all over Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Multan batters went berserk as openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan took Quetta’s bowlers apart. Both shared yet another century partnership before Rilee Rossouw joined the party and smashed huge sixes all over the ground. Shan departed after scoring 57 runs while Rizwan and Rossouw continued to score at a high rate.

Rossouw struck 71 runs off 26 balls including 9 fours and 4 sixes as Multan looked to race away to cross the 250-run mark for the first time in PSL history.

Quetta’s Mohammad Irfan did not help their cause as he was forced to be taken off midway through the 16th over after bowling two beamers in the over. Noor Ahmed conceded 52 runs, Sohail Tanvir conceded 52 runs and Ghulam Muddasar conceded 56 runs from their four overs each.

Mohammad Rizwan continued to flourish despite Rossouw falling to Naseem Shah. Rizwan scored 83 runs off 54 balls including 7 sixes and 3 sixes as Multan scored 245/3 to register the highest score in PSL 7 and the second-highest score in PSL history.