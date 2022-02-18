PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Matches Live – 18th Feb, 2022

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will come face to face in the 25th while Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face each other in the 26th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 on Friday, 18 February at Gaddafi Stadium. Both the matches can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Advertisement

With seven wins out of eight, Multan Sultans have already qualified for the next stage while with the eight consecutive defeats, Karachi Kings’ campaign for Pakistan Super League 7 has ended and they are already out of the competition.

However, the fate of Quetta Gladiators for the playoffs stage is still hanging in the balance as they are at the 5th spot after 24 runs defeat against Peshawar Zalmi. Shaheen Shah-led Lahore Qalandars have won five out of their seven matches and they will have to win at least one clash out of the remaining three matches.

Both the matches will be aired on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live streaming can also be viewed on the Cricwick app, Daraz app, and Tapmad Tv.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.