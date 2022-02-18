Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Karachi’s Victory Over Lahore in Match 26

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Karachi Kings finally won their first match of PSL 7 as they defeated arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars by 22 runs. Despite their win, there was no change in positions in the PSL points table.

Karachi’s poor performance throughout the tournament stems down from a poor start to their innings and that did not change tonight as they lost wickets in quick succession at the top of the order. Despite a mini recovery by Qasim Akram and Babar Azam Karachi were unable to kick on as Rashid Khan struck back with four wickets in his spell. Late flurry by Lewis Gregory helped Karachi post 149 runs on the board.

Lahore did not do much better at the start as well as they lost their openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique cheaply. They lost wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings as they could only manage 127/9 runs as Karachi got their first points of the season on board.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 9 8 1 – 16 +1.226 Lahore Qalandars 8 5 3 – 10 +0.543 Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 – 10 -0.381 Islamabad United 8 4 4 – 8 +0.536 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 – 6 -0.917 Karachi Kings 9 1 8 – 2 -0.862

