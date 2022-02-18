West Indian Legend Urges Youngsters to Get Inspiration From Babar Azam

West Indian legend, Sir Vivian Richards declared that Babar Azam is an inspiration for the young generation. Quetta Gladiators’ mentor praised Babar Azam for his class with the bat.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Viv Richards was all praise for the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam. He termed the 27-year-old as an example for young players seeking excellence in the art of batting. The West Indian legend and former batsman said, “Any young player looking to take inspiration from players, take some from Babar because he doesn’t try and hit every ball for six. Instead, he is all about finding the gaps. Babar is one of the best in achieving this.”

“Babar is a class act”, said the former batter, acknowledging the brilliant technique of Karachi Kings’ skipper. Further appreciating the star batter for his technique, Viv Richards compared him with the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali.