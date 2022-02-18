Multan Sultans Make History by Breaking Multiple Records

Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs, which is the biggest ever margin of victory in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

Batting first, Multan Sultans smashed 245 runs in 20 overs. Muhammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 83 off 54 balls, accompanied by Shan Masood’s 57 off 38 deliveries, providing a solid start to Multan Sultans. However, the man who drove the game completely away from Quetta Gladiators’ bowlers was Rilee Rossouw. Smacking 9 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 273 runs, Rossouw scored 71 off just 26 deliveries as Multan Sultans’ scoreboard rocketed to 245.

With this, the Sultans side recorded the biggest total of PSL 7 and the second-biggest total of PSL history, following Islamabad United’s 247 in the last edition.

Chasing the mighty target of 246, Quetta Gladiators could not put up a fight as they were all out for 128 runs. Multan Sultans finished the match in 16th over, recording the biggest ever victory in the history of the leagues.

Multan Sultans have taken over their own record as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs. The previous biggest margin of victory was 110 runs when Quetta Gladiators had lost to Multan Sultans in the last season of PSL.

