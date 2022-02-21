Greg Chappel Warns Australia Against Considering Pakistan Tour Same as India

Legendary Australian cricketer, Greg Chappell has warned the national team of a tough tour in Pakistan. He said that the tour is going to be a huge test of Australia’s skill and mental strength as they have faced nothing like this ever before.

ALSO READ Indian Spin Bowling Coach of Australian Team Pulls Out of Pakistan Tour

Chappell said that Australians are used to the conditions on offer in India but they have to keep in mind that the conditions in Pakistan are completely different. He also warned the team to be wary of a strong Pakistan side and don’t take them lightly at all.

The former captain said, “A lot of the guys have spent a lot of time in India in recent times, but it’s a different tour to India — it’s not as open as India is — so it’ll be challenging for them both on and off the field, and if Pakistan play as well as they can play, it’ll be a big challenge.”

The former captain said that while the on-field challenges are well documented, the off-field challenges will test the mental strength of the players.

“It’s a huge test. It’s a challenging place to play cricket for Australians because of the on-field conditions, but more so off the field, and particularly in the current environment, there are not many places where you can get away and relax, so it’ll be fairly full-on,” Chappell remarked.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Formally Joins Elite Company in PCB Hall of Fame

Australia will travel to Pakistan after a very long time to play a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and a one-off T20I. The tour is scheduled to commence on 4 March as the two teams face each other in the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.