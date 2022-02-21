Here’s a List of Controversies Involving James Faulkner

Last Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned Australian all-rounder, James Faulkner, from future editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he leveled allegations against PCB of not disbursing his dues and calling the treatment by the cricket board disgraceful.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and his PSL franchise, Quetta Gladiators, issued a joint statement disclosing all payment information and announced that James Faulkner will be banned from the league for life due to his inappropriate behavior while in Pakistan.

More information has now surfaced confirming Australian cricketer James Faulkner’s egregious behavior, for which he has previously been criticized and punished as well.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Slams James Faulkner for Defaming PSL

According to reports, Faulkner has previously made disparaging remarks regarding the West Indies cricket team. “I’m not a big fan of them,” he had said in 2014, “Nobody in particular,” for which he was widely criticized.

Faulkner was also fined £10,000 for driving after drinking during county cricket in England. Last year, he also complained about low pay from his Big Bash League team, the Hobart Hurricanes.

It is pertinent to mention that Faulkner represented Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League edition but due to his poor performance, he was not included in playing XI in the last few matches. During this season the all-rounder scored 49 runs in his three innings and took 6 wickets in as many matches.