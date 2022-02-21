Today’s PSL Schedule for Last League Stage Match – 21 Feb 2022

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Lahore Qalandars will face off against Peshawar Zalmi in the 30th and final group stage match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The match will be played at 7:30 pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are currently in second place on the points table, having defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs in their last encounter, while Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, defeated Islamabad United by 10 runs in the 24th match of the tournament on 17 February.

Both Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will be seeking to finalize their lineups before the crucial play-offs begin on 23 February. Furthermore, Peshawar Zalmi will try to win the match by a significant margin to displace the Qalandars from the second spot.

However, today, another high-scoring matchup is possible as both the teams are loaded with power hitters.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Monday, 21 February Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:30 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides: