OGRA Team Inspects Petrol Filling Stations to Check Quality, Measurement & Rates

In order to curb the sale of sub-standard oil and to check the practice of less filling, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has started inspections of the retail outlets in Karachi. As many as 150 petrol pumps of various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have so far been inspected.

According to OGRA spokesperson, an enforcement team has been continuously inspecting petrol pumps with its third-party inspectors in the southern region to check accurate measurements, quality, and price of oil and to ensure safety standards. The action, he said, has been initiated on the grievances of general public. He said the inspection process will be extended to the whole of Sindh.

He said OGRA takes action against violators as per the law, as it follows a no-tolerance policy on the accuracy of measurement, quality, price, and safety at outlets.

He highlighted that the teams have also been directed to visit other provinces to ensure the supply of petroleum products with accuracy, quality, and sale at prescribed rates.