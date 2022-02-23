Another Legendary Commentator Tests Positive Ahead of PSL 7 Playoffs

Legendary English commentator, Dawid Gower is the latest from Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) commentary panel to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Kiwi commentator, Danny Morrison, and female commentator, Urooj Mumtaz, had tested positive for the virus.

The commentary panel was sent into isolation by the PSL management after Urooj had returned a positive COVID-19 result yesterday. They were requested to restrict themselves to their rooms and further tests were scheduled to be conducted.

According to the latest round of testing, Dawid Gower has returned a positive result and he will subsequently be ruled out of action for the remainder of the tournament. PSL’s commentary panel will be extremely light in tonight’s encounter between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

Marina Iqbal, Bazid Khan, and Mike Haysman are the only commentators available for the match. it is expected that presenter, Sikander Bakht will join them in the commentary panel for the remainder of the tournament.

The COVID-19 outbreak has taken the PSL by storm with five members of Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans’ Tim David also testing positive for the virus in the last few days. Despite the outbreak, PSL is set to continue as the tournament heads into the business end.