Did New Zealand Govt Really Put COVID-19 Vaccines in Drinking Water?

While New Zealand has always been recognized as one of the few countries to effectively contain the spread of Coronavirus, a recent development associated with its government in a bid to raise vaccination rates has caused a stir on social media.

A story allegedly published by the New Zealand Herald, an Auckland-based daily newspaper, has been doing the rounds on different social networking sites recently.

According to the story, leaked emails between the New Zealand government and local councils have revealed that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has proposed a plan to mix Coronavirus vaccines in the water reservoirs of the cities where vaccination rates are under 90% in the wake of the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

Here is the image:

However, the story has turned out to be fabricated as New Zealand Herald has termed it ‘fake’ and clarified that no such story has ever been published by the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Health Ministry also categorically denied the story and asserted that the government has never considered such a plan to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates, advising the citizens not to heed such preposterous news pieces and take information only from official sources.

On the other hand, top vaccine experts have termed the development ‘ridiculous’ and said that it is impossible to inoculate anyone against any disease through this method, adding that the vaccine will be rendered ineffective in seconds after coming in contact with water.