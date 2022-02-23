Google Pixel 6 Users Are Getting Wi-Fi Issues After Latest Update

Google had released its highly-anticipated flagship smartphones, namely Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last year. However, while the smartphones did receive good reviews, they’ve also suffered from a surprising number of problems, with users reporting all sorts of issues with the devices.

Now, recent reports claim that some of the Pixel 6 users have continuously been facing some connectivity problems. Following the February update, users have reported Wi-Fi problems on Google’s support forums and Reddit.

In response to user complaints, the Pixel community team wrote on Reddit that a very small number of devices have been impacted by the Wi-Fi connectivity issue and that the root cause has been found. Thankfully the users may not have to wait long for the issue to be resolved, since the Pixel team has developed a fix that will be deployed as part of the Google Pixel Update in March.

Some users even appear to have resolved the issue temporarily by following the advice of the Google support forum, which included solutions like resetting the network settings or deleting a Wi-Fi network from the smartphone.

Additionally, there have been other issues stemming from Pixel 6 updates. Google temporarily disabled the Hold for Me feature due to a bug found in the December update, the rollout of which was also put on hold for many users over a problem with dropped calls. Let’s just hope that the March update will resolve the Wi-Fi issues without introducing another bug.