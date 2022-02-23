IT Minister Urges All Provinces to Implement Cloud Policy

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, has urged all the provinces including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to implement the Cloud Policy.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the implementation of Cloud Policy here on Wednesday. Authorities from four provinces including AJK and GB attended the meeting through video link. Secretary IT, Dr. Sohail Rajput, Managing Director, Pakistan Software Export Board, Osman Nasir, and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

In his remarks, Federal Minister, Syed Amin Ul Haque, said the approval of Cloud Policy by the federal cabinet was a great success. “The objective of the Cloud Policy is to make things better. We have to take along the provinces,” he underlined. He said the implementation of the Cloud Policy would enhance investment in the country.

The Minister said that data would not only be secured by implementing the Cloud Policy but it would also be helpful in ensuring transparency. He said the internet connectivity issue in AJK and GB would be resolved on a priority basis. Steps are underway for improving connectivity in Balochistan, he assured.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IT emphasized aligning the Cloud Policy of each province including AJK and GB with the Cloud Policy of the Federation. The authorities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK, and GB agreed to implement the Cloud Policy, while representatives of Sindh expressed conditional consent in this regard.