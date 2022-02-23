Netflix is Rolling out a TikTok-Style Comedy Feed

By Alyshai | Published Feb 23, 2022 | 6:27 pm

Netflix is launching a test that brings its TikTok-style comedy feed feature called Fast Laughs to television. The feature includes a feed of clips from Netflix stand-up specials, comedy shows, and movies.

The Fast Laughs feature is being slowly rolled out to subscribers in English-speaking countries including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Once enabled, the feature can be found several rows deep into your home page. The feature respects a user’s content settings but is not available on kids’ profiles.

This feature is a discovery tool for viewers who cannot decide on something to watch, helping them settle on a show quickly when trailers are not enough.

Also Read

close
>