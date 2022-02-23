PCB to Include PSL & One Day Cup’s Top Performers in Squads for Australia Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the white-ball leg of the series against Australia in the mid of March while those who are not the part of Test squad have been asked to partake in the National One Day Cup, it is learned.

According to the details, Chief Selector, Muhammad Wasim, will hold a meeting with the selection committee and national team management regarding the squad. The selection for the ODIs and T20I teams will be based on the ongoing Pakistan Super League and National One Day Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that PSL7 will conclude on February 27 while the National One Day Cup will be starting from March 2, just two days before the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

ALSO READ Australia Announce ODI & T20I Squad for Pakistan Tour With Big Names Missing

However, there will be some faces who will not be considered for selection for the One Day and T20I squad despite their brilliant performance in the near past and they were on the selection committee’s radar to include them in the national setup.

The 21-year old fast bowler, Muhammad Hasnain, who was suspended from international cricket due to his illegal bowling action earlier this month, and Muhammad Nawaz, who has some fitness issue during the ongoing PSL current edition, will not be considered.

However, the likes of Shan Masood, who is performing brilliantly in PSL for Multan Sultans, Muhammad Zaman, who is an energetic fast bowler representing Lahore Qalandars, Kamran Ghulam, and Muhmmad Huraira are expected to become the part of the white-ball squad.

As per the available details, the young wicket-keeper batter, Muhammad Haris, who represents Peshawar Zalmi in PSL and impressed the cricket experts with magnificent performance, will be considered as the second wicket-keeper batter along with Muhammad Rizwan.