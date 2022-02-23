This is What Suzuki Baleno Looks Like in 2022 [Images]

Formerly one of the most beloved cars in Pakistan, Suzuki Baleno is entering the 2022 model year in India. In its fourth generation, the Baleno is a subcompact hatchback that competes with Honda Jazz, Hyundai I20, and Tata Altroz.

Maruti Suzuki will debut the 2022 Baleno facelift today. The launch event will air live on the company’s social media pages. Due to its preceding popularity, Baleno is the most anticipated vehicle in India. Here’s how it looks today:

Styling

The Pakistani Suzuki Baleno had a simple and purposeful design. Comparatively, the new model is much sharper and more muscular-looking.

The most prominent cosmetic features include a large mesh grille with a silver wrap-around trim, an aggressive headlight design, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a stocky bumper design, and a bulging bonnet that makes for an imposing look

The side profile is similar to other hatchbacks, with a few character lines along the bottom and the new 10-spoke alloy wheels. The rear features an edgy taillight design, a short tailgate, a beefy bumper, and a rearward raked roof for a sporty look.

Features

A few spy shots have revealed that the new Baleno has a huge central screen that controls various functions of the vehicle.

The dash design seems modern, yet intuitive, with features such as climate control, infotainment controls, and other convenience features placed in a direct line of sight. It is also fitted with a digital heads-up display that shows information such as gear position, RPM, time, and speed.

Maruti has added a new Suzuki Connect app, which offers advanced telematics solutions. Other features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), traction control, stability control, parking sensors, cruise control, 360° camera, among other amenities.

Performance

In India, the Baleno has three engine options — a Naturally Aspirated (NA) four-cylinder 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 83 horsepower (hp) and 114 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, an NA four-cylinder 1.25-liter diesel engine that makes 75 hp and 190 Nm of torque, and a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 111 hp and 150 Nm of torque.

All engines are paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, while the 1.2 liter NA engine also gets a CVT option. All variants have ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EDB).

Price

Industry sources reckon that the company will price the Baleno facelift between INR. 600,000 and INR. 1.1 million, which equates to PKR. 1.4 million and PKR 2.3 million respectively. At this price point, the subcompact hatchback identifies as a mid-range passenger car in India.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) discontinued Baleno in 2005 in favor of the Liana. Soon, the company will have only one option competing with B-segment cars, the Suzuki Swift.

Given Baleno’s popularity in Pakistan, its resurrection at a market competitive price seems like an enticing prospect.