Xiaomi is Working on a Foldable Smartphone with a Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone that will feature a pop-up selfie camera for a full-screen experience on the primary display.

In a recent tweet, tipster @Shadow_Leak revealed the company’s patent. The images show two display panels on the device with the primary panel folding inwards, and the smaller one being on the smaller outside panel.

– Dual Selfie with Pop-up Camera

– Triple Rear Camera

– Bigger Battery#Xiaomi #FoldablePhone #PopUp #DualSelfie #Patent pic.twitter.com/RdEdCrtCWT

The other half of the rear panel includes the main rear-facing camera, made up of three image sensors.

The exact function of each sensor is currently unknown. The front of the device does not include a notch for selfie cameras and does not indicate the possibility of an under-display sensor. Xiaomi may be planning on bringing back pop-up cameras to foldable smartphones.

According to the renders, the selfie camera is situated within a possibly motorized pop-up mechanism. The renders display two cut-outs within the rising module, hinting at a possible dual front camera setup.

The tweets also highlighted that the foldable smartphone will feature larger batteries for longer battery life. Further details regarding the release or unveiling of such a device are currently unknown.