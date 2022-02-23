Qualcomm is Upgrading its Smartwatch Chips With a Cutting-Edge 4nm Process

Qualcomm has already begun using an advanced fabrication process (4nm) for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The company is all set to use the same process for the smartwatch and wearable chips under its Wear lineup.

Snapdragon Wear 5100 and Wear 5100+ will use the new process resulting in better efficiency and performance compared to their predecessors.

Previously, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 3100 were built on 12nm and 28nm nodes, respectively.

Samsung Foundry will be in charge of the production which will not be restricted to devices from Samsung alone.

Qualcomm’s highly-acclaimed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is also being produced by Samsung on the same 4nm process, but it will probably switch to TSMC as the latter has a better yield and is more stable overall.

Both of them will feature different packaging, while the Snapdragon Wear 5100 will have individual SoC and Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC).

The Snapdragon Wear 5100+ will have a Molded Embedded Package (MEP) that packs everything together. The chip will also feature tech and expertise from ARM for better and improved haptics.

Wear 5100 and 5100+ feature quad Cortex-A53 cores, with a base clock speed of 1.7GHz and an Adreno 702 GPU running at 700MHz. The two chips will feature up to 4GB RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.