Zameen.com’s Property Sales Event in Multan Attracts Large Crowds

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s real estate enterprise, successfully organized a 3-day property sales event in the city. The event was attended by a large number of people and their families, who strictly adhered to the government-sanction SOPs to control the spread of COVID-19.

The event showcased over 10 real estate projects, which are already popular among property buyers and investors of Multan. These included Downtown Rumanza, Golf View Rumanza, Highland Villas, De Orion Mall, Etihad Garden, Platinum Homes, Business Hub, and Warble Mall.

In addition, the event also showcased Zameen Aurum and Zameen Opal – projects that have been developed by Zameen’s development arm, Zameen Developments. The projects on display are exclusively sold and marketed by Zameen.com.

Speaking to the media, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales, Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan, thanked the people of Multan for making the event a success.

He stated that Zameen.com had earned the trust of the people by presenting them with only the safest and most rewarding projects for sale and that the event was part of Zameen’s strategy to do the same.

He added that Zameen.com was contributing to the overall growth of the real estate sector by organizing such property sales events.

Zameen.com’s Director Project Sales (Central), Muzaffar Majeed, said that the projects sold and marketed by Zameen were unique in the sense that these developments didn’t just contain modern features, but also provided solid capital gains.

He added that by attending the event with such enthusiastic interest, the residents of Multan had expressed their trust in Zameen.com and the real estate projects being developed in South Punjab.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Regional Sale Manager Multan Rana Farukh Nadeem said that all projects marketed and sold by Zameen were 100% safe for investment, as the company didn’t onboard any project without first checking the requisite government approvals and documents from all the authorities concerned.