DFSK Launches a Stylish Yet Powerful Sedan Under Rs. 4 Million

Chinese automakers are always trying new things with their vehicles, whether it’s giving them unusual names or whimsical aesthetics which actually appeal to purchasers as well. The new Dongfeng (also known as DFSK) Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition is a perfect example of this notion: a quirky vehicle with odd wings and alloys.

The car is inspired by last year’s Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX— a sports sedan. Also known as Fengshen in Chinese, Aeolus is a Dongfeng Motors brand.

Exterior Styling

The Dark Night Edge Edition lives up to its name, except most of the modifications are factory standard. These include a body kit that has a front spoiler and lip, winglets on the sides of the bumpers, winglets behind the front tires, side skirts, winglets at the front of the rear wheel, and expanded front and rear fenders that extend well beyond the back door.

It also features a massive rear wing, matte black paint with gold accents, and alloy wheels with gold rims and black spokes, all of which are incredibly fantastic and certainly deserving of being the Dark Night Edge Edition.

The four exhaust pipes are genuine and have sound valves along with a stunning diffuser. Dongfeng has clearly put a lot of effort into the styling.

On the bonnet is a silver Dongfeng badge that would have complimented the car’s aesthetic better in gold, like the Aeolus logo on the grille. Also, the F1-style bumper seems more like a race car bumper.

Interior

Its interior is not quite as outrageous or exhilarating as the exterior. Besides the gold accents, the flat-bottom steering wheel, and the red-gray athletic seats, the cabin appears relatively conventional. Also, the 10.25-inch infotainment touch screen also appears undersized and outdated for 2022.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument panel looks impressive but the car in the first image is not the Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition but the standard Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan.

Engine

Unfortunately, the Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition does not receive any additional propulsion power with all the excess plastic on its body, which is normal across China.

It has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which is the same as the regular car, with 190 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque, connected to a 7-speed DCT that sends power to the front wheels. Additionally, its top speed is said to be 210 km/h.

Price

The Dongfeng Aeolus Yixuan MAX Dark Night Edge Edition is a 4.7-meter-long car that costs 117,900 Yuan (Rs. 3,306,767), which is a bargain, considering its quirky design and features.

Via carnewschina