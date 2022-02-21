Suzuki Swift Official Launch Date Revealed

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is finally set to debut the new Swift in Pakistan after a decade of selling the same old model. Reliable sources have told ProPakistani that the vehicle will be launched on February 24, 2021, in Lahore.

The new Swift is one of the most anticipated new arrivals that will likely become an instant hit in Pakistan. It is a subcompact hatchback that will compete with the likes of Proton Saga, Honda City, Changan Alsvin, and other similar vehicles.

ALSO READ Auto Sales to Remain Unaffected by High Petrol Prices

The local version will have a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 90 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and is paired with either a 5-speed manual, a CVT automatic, or a 5-speed AGS gearbox.

The new model is expected to have basic features such as two airbags, parking sensors, a smart infotainment unit, cruise control, child-seat anchors, climate control, a TFT screen in the gauge cluster, Anti-Lock Braking System, etc.

ALSO READ Maruti to Launch Suzuki Alto 800cc This Year

The official information pertaining to trim levels, specifications, and prices will be revealed at the time of the launch. However, it is speculated that the Swift will be launched in Pakistan with a price tag between Rs. 2.6 million and Rs. 3 million.

Although the Swift is a popular vehicle, it will face tough competition in Pakistan at the aforementioned price.