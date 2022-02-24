Exclusive: Zafar Gohar Talks About PSL, Imran Khan & United’s Ludo Tournament

Representing Islamabad United, Zafar Gohar talked about his expectations for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani. 27-year-old left-arm spinner also talked about his ultimate goals, childhood dream, and inspiration on the field of cricket.

Islamabad United

Expressing his ambitions for PSL 7 as Islamabad United suffers from injuries, Zafar Gohar is positive to play his part for the side. 27-year-old said, “My goal for PSL 7 is to contribute in victories of Islamabad United as much as I can.” When asked about Islamabad United’s campaign so far this year, Zafar Gohar said, “I think we had a good start but we still need to improve.” Islamabad United were solid in the start, however, the injuries to primary players cost them important matches.

Zafar Gohar, who is currently playing his 5th edition of Pakistan Super League in Red Jersey, stated that Islamabad United holds a major part in his progress. The left-arm bowler said, “Since I have joined the franchise I have learned a lot and there is surely a role in my development too.” Zafar appeared in the first two seasons of PSL for Lahore Qalandars, before he joined Islamabad United in 2018.

Shadab Khan

When asked about his skipper in Islamabad United, Shadab Khan, the spin-bowler had all the positive things to say. Zafar Gohar told ProPakistani, “Shadab Khan is a smart man with a big heart and he loves the game which makes him a great captain.”

As the two players have been playing together for a long time, Zafar Gohar shares a close bond with Shadab Khan. Talking about their coordination, both on and off the field, Zafar told that Shadab Khan values suggestions from teammates. Zafar said, “Whenever he asks anything, I just give him my advice.”

Ludo Competition

In the wake of COVID-19 when cricketers are limited to bio-secure bubbles, light-hearted activities are vital to avoid bubble fatigue. Just as they always do, Islamabad United have a unique way to keep things fun indoors. On the sidelines of PSL 7, Islamabad United have started their Ludo tournament and it is no less of a competition. Expressing about his viral video playing Ludo with United squad, Zafar Gohar said, “Well, in bubble life, you got to find a way to enjoy. So, that is what we can do in bubble life. I love playing Ludo with my mates.”

All-Round Abilities & Inspiration

Talking about his role in the team, Zafar Gohar expressed his aspiration to contribute in all aspects of the game. 27-year-old cricketer said, “I have done pretty much to consider myself an all-rounder.” Also revealing his endless passion for the game of cricket, he added, “I love everything about the game.”

27-year-old also revealed that it was Imran Khan who always inspired him and his ultimate goal is to become the world’s best all-rounder.

County Cricket

Zafar Gohar also played County Championship representing Gloucestershire last year and he has been signed for the next season as well. While sharing his experience playing for English county, Zafar said, “I have learned a lot and enjoyed every moment of my time there. It feels like a home to me.”

Heartbreaking Moment

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Zafar Gohar recalled his most heart-wrenching moment on the field. He told ProPakistani, “The most heartbreaking moment of my career was to lose the U-19 World Cup final as a young cricketer.” In 2014, Zafar Gohar was named man of the match for guiding Pakistan to the final of the U-19 World Cup, after a nerve-jangling semi-final contest against England.

Doctor or Cricketer?

Expressing about the early days, Zafar Gohar said that he wanted to become a doctor initially but life had other plans. “When I was 13, playing in school, I wanted to become a doctor. Unfortunately, I could not fulfill that dream but once I got into cricket, the only dream was to get the Test cap and play for my country.”