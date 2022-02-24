Lahoris Throng to Zameen.com’s Family Gala at Defence View Apartments

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized a family gala at the project site of Defence View Apartments. The event witnessed large-scale public interest, and a range of entertainment activities had been planned for families and children.

These activities included a magic show, face painting activity, and food stalls. Additionally, the attendees received an in-depth analysis of the real estate market situation and the benefits of investing in the aforementioned project.

The attendees expressed appreciation and joy for the execution of this successful family gala by Zameen.com. Speaking at the event, Project Owner, Imran Ali Asghar, stated that the Defence View Apartments project was an outstanding construction venture that was bound to bring lucrative returns in the near future.

He further said that Zameen.com needed no introduction in the real estate project marketing sector, as the company had earned the trust of the developer community. Zameen.com takes its role in the real estate market seriously and is responsible for the rapid sales of quality property ventures, he added.

Talking about the success of the event, Imran stated that families had a great time at the gathering and people were also able to avail exclusive discounts on investment.

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore), Laeeque Iftikhar Chaudhary, said that the Defence View Apartments project was unique because there were no other developments like it in its vicinity.

He added that Lahore was a center of business activity and as such was witnessing a rise in population that had led to a scarcity of appropriate residential options, leading people to instead turn their focus on buying residential units in vertical projects.

He revealed that the apartment lifestyle was fast gaining popularity in the city and this, according to experts, was the only solution to meet the housing needs of Lahore and conserve agricultural land at the same time.

Speaking about the Family Gala event, Laeeque said that Zameen.com would continue arranging such events to benefit investors, buyers, and project developers.