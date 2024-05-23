PTA Receives Over 16,000 Complaints Against Telcos in April 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published May 23, 2024 | 10:01 pm
PTA | ProPakistani

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 16,318 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in April 2024, out of which, 16,148 (99 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during April.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by April stood at 15,883, out of which, 15,737 (99.1 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,553 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5,513 (99.3 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,705 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,674 (98.9 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 5,702 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 5,658 (99.2 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,910 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,879 (98.4 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 126 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 124 were addressed during April with a resolution rate of 98.4 percent. Furthermore, 294 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 272 (92.5 percent) were addressed.

>