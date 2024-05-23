3G/4G Users in Pakistan Soar to 132.73 Million by End of April

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 192.07 million by end March 2024 to 192.19 million by end April, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 131.94 million by end March to 132.73 million by end April.

The cellular teledensity decreased from 79.63 percent by end March to 79.55 percent by end April. Total teledensity decreased from 80.7 percent by end March to 80.6 percent by end April.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.7 percent by end March to 54.94 percent by end April.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.312 million by end March to 3.242 million by end April. Jazz 4G users increased from 45.881 million by end March to 46.305 million by end April.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.095 million by end March to 2.063 million by end April while the number of 4G users increased from 35.665 million by end March to 35.984 million by end April.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.983 million by end March to 1.834 million by end April while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 24.146 million by end March to 24.304 million by end April.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.326 million by end April compared to 2.339 million by end March. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.930 million by end March to 15.072 million by end April.