MG Teases New Affordable Electric Car With 400 Km Range [Video]

Morris Garages (MG) recently released a teaser for its upcoming electric hatchback which is most probably the MG4. Since its relaunch as a Chinese brand, the carmaker seems pretty involved in the electric vehicle (EV) market with offerings like the ZS EV SUV and the MG5/EP wagon despite being a manufacturer of basic and sometimes boring automobiles.

However, MG will soon be a big-league player with its new zero-emission hatchback that will compete with the Volkswagen ID.3. Note that it’s likely to be cheaper than MG ZS EV due to its smaller size.

MG has only revealed little about the car. It will be revealed in the fourth quarter of this year, also that it was built with European interests in consideration, and will be 4,300 mm in length. According to Autocar, the car will be known as the MG4 and will replace the retired MG3 hatchback.

The company released a teaser video that showed a seamless design with chiseled sides, black bottom paneling, and a full-width LED taillight strip with arrow-shaped tips. Given that MG4 is expected to be part of the youth-oriented cyber family of EVs which will be topped in 2024 by the manufacturing edition of the Cyberster prototype, a new emphasis on styling is opportune.

MG4 will use similar components as the facelifted ZS EV and MG5, which comprises a 156 hp/280 Nm electric motor and a 61.1 kWh lithium-ion battery with a WLTP-rated range of up to 400 km.

Also, a regular range edition with more performance of 177 hp but a smaller 50.3 kWh battery offering a lower range of 320 km will be also available for the upcoming hatchback.

