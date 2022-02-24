PCB Announces Revised Squad for Australia Series

All-rounder Mohammad has been ruled out of the series with a foot injury. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that he will not be replaced in the squad.

Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves. They will only be considered for selection if there is an injury, the cricket board said in a statement.

Moreover, Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, and Yasir Shah have been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on 2 March. If required, they will be drafted into the side.

Test players who attended a training camp in Karachi and those not involved in PSL 2022 playoffs will arrive in Islamabad later tonight. After observing three-day room isolation, they will hold a training session on 27 February.

Test players involved in the PSL 2022 playoffs will travel to Islamabad in a bubble on 28 February and will participate in a training session on 1 March.

Pakistan’s 15-player Test squad