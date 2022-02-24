Samsung Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and A73 to Bring Major Upgrades: Leak

Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy A series phones is coming this year. This means that we are going to see successor models for the Galaxy A22, A32, A52, A72, and more in 2022.

As expected, the successor models will add 1 to the existing names with only incremental upgrades. This information comes from a Twitter tipster @Shadow_Leak and it includes detailed specifications for the Galaxy A23, A33, A53, and the highest-end model in the series, the Galaxy A73.

Note that the leak talks about 5G models of the phones and each one is compared with its 5G specific predecessor.

Galaxy A23 5G

The biggest upgrades in the third-gen Galaxy A series phones are their displays. The A23 5G upgrades the TFT panel to an IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The rest of the specifications are almost the same with the Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. But the main camera will get an additional 8MP sensor, most likely an ultrawide shooter.

Galaxy A33 5G

The A33 5G gets an even bigger display upgrade since it’s getting an AMOLED panel this time with a 1080p resolution. The rest of the specifications will remain the same including the Dimensity 720 chip, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A23 and A33 will boot Android 11 out of the box despite being 2022 phones.

Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will upgrade the Snapdragon 750G SoC to the Exynos 1200 and the 4,500 mAh battery will be swapped to a 5,000 mAh unit. Everything else will remain unchanged including a 64MP quad-camera setup, 25W fast charging, and a 120Hz 1080p AMOLED panel.

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A73 will be the only phone on the list to sport a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 750G in particular. It will also be the first A series phone to bring a 108MP camera setup, but the rest of the list is the same. This includes a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 will run Android 12 out of the box, unlike their predecessors.

We will update this space once we hear about a release date.