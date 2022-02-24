UEFA Takes a Big Step Against Russia Following Ukraine Invasion

Russia has suffered a major blow in the field of football following the attacks on Ukraine. Taking action on the worsening circumstances, the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) has decided not to stage the final of the Champions League in St. Petersburg, Russia.

ALSO READ Former England Stars Reveal Why PSL is Best T20 League in the World

European football’s governing body made the extraordinary decision after Russia invaded the territory of Ukraine.

UEFA will not host this season’s Champions League final in St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, per @RobHarris pic.twitter.com/bXPpefxK8O — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 24, 2022

The biggest contest of European club football, the final of the Champions League was scheduled for May 28 at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg. However, taking notice of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Russia has lost the hosting rights for the big finale.

UEFA will share further details about the situation after the meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday. The decision is to be finalized regarding a new venue for the final contest of the mega event.