Former England Stars Reveal Why PSL is Best T20 League in the World

The fever of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached England as former players Michael Vaughan and Monty Panesar showered praises on the quality of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

Former England captain turned commentator, Vaughan took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the PSL.

He tweeted, “The Pakistan Super league has it spot on. High-quality players. Fewer games than other tournaments making it a few weeks shorter. It leaves you wanting a little bit more at the end. Other tournaments don’t.”

Monty Panesar, on the other hand, appreciated the growth of PSL over the years and praised the quality of cricket in the league. He said the jam-packed crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore was a sight to behold.

He tweeted, “What a sight for Pakistani fans. Full house at Lahore. PCB and PSL have come a long way. The scheduling and quality of cricket have been top class.”

The month-long tournament has entered its business end with just three more matches to go. Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will face each other in the 1st eliminator tonight. The winner of the match will go on to face Lahore Qalandars in the 2nd eliminator to battle it out for the spot in the final against Multan Sultans. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

