Here’s When Australian Cricket Team Will Land in Pakistan

Preparations for Australia’s historic tour to Pakistan are in full swing. Cricket fans will see a full-strength Australian side land in Islamabad on February 27 for the Test leg of the series.

According to the details, the Australian side for the red ball cricket will reach the capital city, Islamabad, in the morning on February 27 through a local charter flight where the visitors will stay in a five-star hotel. The first Test match is scheduled to start on March 4 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Kangaroos will travel back home through a commercial flight after completing the series which includes three Test matches, the same number of ODIs, and a one-off T20 international. Cricket Australia will bear all the expenses of traveling for the tour to Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Army Deployed to Provide Foolproof Security to Australian Team

Venues for Tests include Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore while three ODIs and only T20I will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It is also reported that the security agencies have already devised a foolproof plan for the series. It was also found that the Food Street near Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has already been closed.

As per the available information, all nearby businesses including Allama Iqbal Park (previously known as Nawaz Sharif Park), Food Street, and Stadium Road (also known as Double Road) will be sealed off during the series.