Pakistan Army Deployed to Provide Foolproof Security to Australian Team

The authorities have finalized the security plan for the first match of the Test series between Pakistan and Australia starting from 4 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the authorities have decided to deploy Pakistan Army troops for the security of the cricket matches and the visiting side.

ALSO READ How to Buy Tickets for Pakistan Australia Test Series

Under the security plan, more than 4,000 police personnel and elite commandos will be deployed at the stadium and surrounding areas.

Double Road, Allama Iqbal Park, Food Street, Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, and Arts Council will remain closed during the match days in Rawalpindi

Further, the cellular services will also remain suspended in surrounding areas of the Pindi Cricket Stadium during match hours.

ALSO READ Pakistani Students in Ukraine Expose Embassy’s Failure to Evacuate Them Before War With Russia

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service will be partially suspended for two hours in the morning and evening, as teams will use the Murree Road for transportation between the hotel and the stadium before and after the match.

A senior police officer said that people will not be allowed to stand on tall buildings, plazas, and metro bus tracks around the stadium. Snipers would be deployed on buildings surrounding the cricket stadium.