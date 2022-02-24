Here’s an Early Look at the Google Pixel 7 Pro [Leak]

With the official launch of the next Pixel phone still a few months away, we’ve been blessed with an unusual surprise. Recently, a tipster has leaked the CAD-based renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones via Twitter. The news comes only a week after a developer had spotted the codenames “Cheetah” and “Panther,” presumably for the Google Pixel 7 series.

ALSO READ Google is Rolling Out an Even Darker Dark Mode

As per the leaks, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones seem to follow a similar design as the Google Pixel 6 series. While there’s no official word from Google yet, it’s worth mentioning that the same tipster has a good track record for accurate leaks in the past.

Here you go! Images of raw CAD based 3d model of #GooglePixel7 5G.

Thanks to my new partners – https://t.co/5gcUkNsWg2 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/buts4XpJKw — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) February 23, 2022

In terms of design, the renders reveal that both of the upcoming smartphones have a striking resemblance to the last generation. There is a similar camera ‘visor’ at the back, but this time it appears slightly less protruded and more in-line with the frame.

Furthermore, the device appears to have a crevice in the frame at the top, which is likely to house the 5G antenna. The bottom end of the smartphone has two grilles, but only one of them is probably a speaker. Additionally, the renders also reveal a SIM card slot on the left side, with the power and volume buttons on the right.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 6 Users Are Getting Wi-Fi Issues After Latest Update

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/BUXXTAGh7Uw

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BUXXTAGh7Uw?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BUXXTAGh7Uw?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BUXXTAGh7Uw





Rumors further suggest that the Pixel 7 Pro might sport a 6.7″ – 6.8″ curved display, featuring a single center-mounted punch-hole for the selfie camera. The display will unsurprisingly be an OLED panel with a high refresh rate.

As of yet, there’s no official confirmation on the launch, but given Google’s usual launch trends, we may get to see the Pixel 7 in October this year.