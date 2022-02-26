Apple to Launch a $300 iPhone Soon

Apple plans on continuing its dominance in the smartphone market in the upcoming years. The company is currently planning on expanding its operations and entering the slightly less pricey mid-ranger smartphone market.

Recent leaks have revealed that Apple will be launching the iPhone SE 3 in the coming months, retailing for only $300.

Investor’s Business Daily revealed the latest update claiming that John Donovan, from Loop Capital Markets, reported that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could retail for a starting price of only $300. The current generation iPhone SE 2 retails for $399, and its successor is expected to have a faster processor, longer battery life, and 5G support.

ALSO READ Nokia Phones Banned in Most of Europe Over a Patent Dispute

ALSO READ A Comparison of realme 8i and 9i’s Fast Charging Capabilities

Comparatively, the cheapest devices by Apple currently in the market, such as the iPhone 12 mini retails for $599, while the smartphones such as those in the iPhone 13 series retail for a starting price of $699.

The leak also quoted reports from JPMorgan analysts from December 2021 who claimed Apple was making this particular move in order to get almost 1.4 billion Android smartphone users to switch to iPhone. Moreover, the financial analysts also reported that the 300 million users of old iPhone models could also benefit from an upgrade.

ALSO READ Oppo Air Glass Price and Release Date Unveiled

ALSO READ Leaked Intel Roadmap Reveals Next Gen Chips to Rival Apple M1 Processors

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) is expected to house the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, similar to the one used for the iPhone 13 series. The SE 3 will also have a similar design as the SE 2 featuring a glass finish and an aluminum rear.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 3 (2022) at its spring launch event. The official event date has not yet been revealed. However, leaks reveal that the event may take place on 8th March.