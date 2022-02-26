KP to Give $5,000 to ‘Student of the Year’

To promote healthy competition among medical students, the Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Dosti Welfare Organization (DWO) have inked an agreement under which $5,000 will be given to the all-around best medical graduate of the province each year.

Both sides have named the initiative as “The Doctor Zakia Minhas Award of Excellence.” For the unaware, Dr. Zakia Minhas was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first gynecologist who served in Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH). She passed away in December last year.

According to details, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr. Zial ul Haq, and Executive Director DWO, Muhammad Asif Riaz signed the agreement in an official ceremony held at KTH.

VC University of Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Director KMU-IBMS, Dr. Inayat Shah, Director QEC, Asiya Bukhari, librarian KMU, Riasat Begum, and other members of DWO also attended the event.

Besides, DWO has also decided to modernize all libraries of KMU and its affiliated medical colleges in line with international standards which will turn them into more vibrant and futuristic resource centers.

DWO will also help KMU to register its endowment fund in the US and UK which will help it to raise funding for scholarships, growth, and investment.