Teenage Heavy Bike Users Have Become a Menace in Islamabad

The growing number of heavy bikers in Islamabad is becoming increasingly dangerous to themselves and other road users. Many of them are either teenagers or minors who do not have driver’s licenses for heavy bikes but their ‘thrilling’ activities largely influence other youngsters to join this avocation.

Speaking on the matter, SSP Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, mentioned that there is no specific license for heavy bikes had been issued.

“We issue the license for two-wheelers under the driving license rules issued in 1965 for all types of motorbikes,” he said.

He also remarked that despite limited resources, the traffic police are doing their best in issuing licenses.

The employees of the licensing authority revealed that people can legally ride heavy bikes with regular motorbike licenses.

On the other hand, a resident of F-11 Islamabad complained about heavy bikers who come out late at night, said that “the law enforcers do not take any action against the heavy bikers creating irritation for the residents of Islamabad after midnight at the time of their sound asleep”.

He added, “No matter [if] the heavy bikers create an annoyance for the people but they should follow ethical and lawful rules and regulations”.

Via The News