Here are the Full PSL 7 Final Highlights [Video]

The final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an end as Lahore Qalandars won their first-ever PSL title in front of a jubilant crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
The final was kickstarted with a mesmerizing national anthem by Haida Hashmi.ARVE Error: src mismatch
The national anthem was followed by an amazing fireworks show.
Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Here are the highlights for their innings.ARVE Error: src mismatch
Lahore posted 180/5 in their innings and set up an intriguing run chase for Multan. Watch the highlights of the powerplay.ARVE Error: src mismatch
Here are the highlights of Multan’s innings.ARVE Error: src mismatch
More to follow.