Here are the Full PSL 7 Final Highlights [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 27, 2022 | 11:47 pm

The final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an end as Lahore Qalandars won their first-ever PSL title in front of a jubilant crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The final was kickstarted with a mesmerizing national anthem by Haida Hashmi.

The national anthem was followed by an amazing fireworks show.

Lahore won the toss and decided to bat first. Here are the highlights for their innings.
Lahore posted 180/5 in their innings and set up an intriguing run chase for Multan. Watch the highlights of the powerplay.

Here are the highlights of Multan’s innings.

