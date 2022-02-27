Kingdom Valley Signs Agreement With KPL for Ownership of Jammu Janbaz

Kingdom Valley and Kashmir Premier League have signed an agreement for ownership of the Jammu Janbaz team. In this regard, a ceremony was held at a private hotel in Islamabad.

Top officials of Kashmir Premium League and Kingdom Valley along with the renowned players were present at the event. Kingdom Valley Chairman, Ghulam Hussain Shahid, and Kashmir Premier League Chairman signed the ownership agreement of KPL team, Jammu Janbaz.

Chief Operating Officer Kingdom Valley, Colonel (Retd.) Mumtaz Ahmad Raza, in his briefing informed

that the Kingdom Valley project is located at Chakri Interchange a few minutes drive from New International Airport Islamabad.

NOC of the project is approved by all concerned authorities including Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. He further informed that 5 and 6 marla luxury villas are being launched soon, besides High Rise Buildings, Theme Park, Grand Mosque, Golf Course and Dancing Fountain are also in the pipeline.

Commenting on a series of additional social services, COO Kingdom Valley said that in each new project a few plots and villas would be provided free of cost to deserving and poor people.

The purpose of this agreement is the promotion of sports in the region.