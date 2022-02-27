Here’s Our PSL 2022 Team of the Tournament

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League came to an end as Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final of the tournament.

The month-long tournament saw some magnificent performances by world-class players as they led their respective sides to victory. We at ProPakistani brought you exclusive coverage of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament and we feel it is necessary that we present our Team of the Tournament judging on the exceptional performances of the players in PSL 7.

The players selected in the Team of PSL 7 have been judged on their performances in the entire tournament. Players have also been selected keeping in view if they would be able to play in the respective position regardless of the position they played in their respective teams. The balance of the side has been kept in view as well.

Let’s have a look at our team of PSL 7:

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman, an obvious choice for the opening slot, was scintillating throughout the campaign. He was influential for Lahore as he helped his side to a number of victories. He scored a record-breaking 588 runs at an average of 45.23 at a strike rate of 152.72 in 13 matches he played in the tournament. He also scored 1 century and 7 half-centuries, showcasing his remarkable consistency.

Mohammad Rizwan (c)

The T20I cricketer of 2021 continued his magnificent run of form as he finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. Rizwan scored 546 runs at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 126.68 in 12 matches in the tournament. He is also named as the captain of the side for Multan’s marvelous run in the tournament. He led Multan to a record 10 wins out of 12 matches in the tournament.

Shan Masood

Rizwan’s opening partner was exceptional in the tournament as well. Shan showcased his T20 batting prowess as he scored 478 runs at an average of 39.83 and a strike rate of 138.15 in 12 matches. Shan scored four half-centuries in the tournament.

Shoaib Malik

The veteran batter was the shining light in Peshawar Zalmi’s batting unit. Malik showcased his experience as he scored 401 runs at an average of 44.55 at a strike rate of 137.32 in 11 matches he played. He single-handedly led the Zalmi batting unit and helped them to their seventh successive play-offs.

Shadab Khan

A candidate for the player of the tournament, Shadab Khan was sublime for Islamabad United in all three departments of the game. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury midway through the tournament but still managed to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Shadab picked up 19 wickets at an economy of 6.46 and scored 268 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 162.42 in 9 matches.

Tim David

The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ repaid Multan’s faith for picking him in the platinum category. David was outstanding as he scored 278 runs at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 194.40 in 11 matches. He also struck 21 sixes, the most in PSL 7.

Khushdil Shah

Khushdil Shah emerged as a proper all-rounder in the tournament. He played some crucial innings for Multan and picked up some important wickets. Khushdil scored 153 runs at an average of 25.50 and strike rate of 182.14 and picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.89 in 12 matches.

David Willey

Willey was outstanding as well as he picked up wickets throughout the tournament. Unfortunately, he could only play 8 matches as he suffered from illness midway through the tournament. Willey picked up 13 wickets at an average of 16.00 and an economy rate of 8.15.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen was outstanding as he led his side to their first-ever PSL title. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament as he picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.70 and an economy rate of 7.57 in 13 matches. He was sensational in the final as he finished with figures of 3/30.

Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir showcased his experience as he picked up 16 wickets at an average of 18.62 and an economy rate of 6.47 in 12 matches.

Zaman Khan

Zaman Khan is arguably the find of the season. It looked like he belonged at the stage in only his first season in PSL. Zaman picked up 18 wickets at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 8.24 in 13 matches. He was also declared the emerging player of the season.

Player Team Fakhar Zaman Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Rizwan Multan Sultans Shan Masood Multan Sultans Shoaib Malik Peshawar Zalmi Shadab Khan Islamabad United Tim David Multan Sultans Khushdil Shah Multan Sultans David Willey Multan Sultans Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars Imran Tahir Multan Sultans Zaman Khan Lahore Qalandars

Honorable Mentions

Alex Hales (IU) Rilee Rossouw (MS) Will Smeed (QG) Azam Khan (IU) Naseem Shah (QG) Salman Irshad (PZ) Shahnawaz Dahani (MS) David Wiese (LQ) Jason Roy (QG)