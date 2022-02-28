Realme Launches its Affordable GT2 Flagship Phone Worldwide

Like many other companies, Realme too launched its latest flagship duo at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), namely, GT2 and GT2 Pro.

The Chinese manufacturer had already announced the Realme GT2 and Realme GT2 Pro in China back in January. Now, the company has unveiled both smartphones in the global market.

We’ll be discussing the spec sheet of this recently launched duo down below.

Design & Display

Realme GT2 flaunts a 6.62″ AMOLED Full HD+ display, that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device makes use of an optical under-display fingerprint reader for biometrics and authentication.

The Realme GT comes in colors of, Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue.

Storage and Hardware

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and packs 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the software end, the Realme GT2 runs Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12 out of the box, with guaranteed 3 years OS updates and 4 years of Android security patches.

Cameras

For photography, the handset features a triple-camera unit on its rear panel. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor supported by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens. You’ll also find a 16MP selfie shooter up front.

Battery & Availability

The GT2 features a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. As per the advertisements, the battery can juice up to 100 percent in just 33 minutes.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from March 15 for €449 (~$503) at an early bird price, for the 8/128GB variant, and at a regular price of €599 (~$671) for the 12/256GB variant.

Realme GT2 Specifications