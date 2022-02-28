Rizwan Opens Up After Agonizing Loss to Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars to their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they defeated tournament favorites Multan Sultans in front of a jubilant crowd at Gaddafi Stadium last night. Shaheen was magnificent throughout the tournament as he expertly led his troops in what was his first experience as a captain in professional cricket.

The 21-year old earned praise from the cricketing fraternity for his exceptional captaincy to lead the team to victory against Multan Sultans. Shaheen also led from the front as he finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.70 in 13 matches including crucial 3 wickets in the final.

Shaheen’s counterpart in the final, Mohammad Rizwan also congratulated Shaheen for winning PSL. Despite losing the final, Rizwan appreciated Lahore’s win and congratulated Shaheen.

Rizwan said that Shaheen’s victory is his victory.

The player of the tournament added that Multan will bounce back after a disappointing defeat and also thanked the entire franchise for a wonderful tournament.

Rizwan took to Twitter to share the heartfelt message. He tweeted, “Multan Sultans played like champions and champions get back up after being knocked out. Yaqeen rakhna hai (we have to keep the faith). Thanks to all the fans, staff, players, coaches, and owners. Really happy for Lahore Qalandars and Shaheen’s win is my win.”

