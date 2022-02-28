Sindh Announces a Holiday for Schools and Colleges

The Sindh Government has announced to keep all public and private educational institutes all over the province closed tomorrow on 1 March 2022.

According to details, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has decided to shut all schools, colleges, and universities on Tuesday on account of Shab e-Meraj.

However, front desk offices in all educational institutes in the province will remain operational irrespective of the holiday in order to facilitate parents and students.

Also known as ‘The Night of Ascension,’ Muslims all over the world observe Shab e-Meraj on 27 Rajab each year. It refers to the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) in a single night.

Earlier this month, Sindh’s Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, announced the annual examination and summer vacation schedule for schools and colleges in the province.

As per the schedule, the annual examinations of classes 1 to 8 will start from 2 May, matric from 17 May, and intermediate 15 June, and summer vacations will be observed from 1 July to 31 July while the next academic year will begin on 1 August.