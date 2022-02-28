TCL Unveils New and Updated Tablets With 5G for Cheap

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) saw several cool releases with companies unveiling different models. TCL too unveiled multiple tablets including a few new models, an upgraded 5G version of an old one, and teasers of what more is in store.

The company also teased that it will soon be unveiling the Tab Pro 12 5G with a large display and faster connectivity than before.

TCL NxtPaper MAX 10

Design & Display

NxtPaper MAX 10 features a 10.36-inch FHD+ display with anti-glare glass and an even sized bezel around the screen.

The tablet has a matte display, designed to look and feel very similar to paper for a comfortable writing experience. The display features multi-layering eyesight protection helping decrease the effects of blue light and eye strain. The tablet is A-Pen Stylus compatible.

Internals & Storage

NxtPaper MAX 10 boots Android 11 and is powered by the Mediatek 8788, with four Cortex-A73 cores (2 GHz) and six A53 (2.0 GHz), plus a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and a 5G modem (sub-6).

The tablet will feature Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE configurations.

Battery & Pricing

NxtPaper MAX 10 packs an 8,000mAh battery with a standby time of up to 1250 hours.

Sales for NxtPaper MAX 10 will begin in Asia sometime between April and June, retailing for only $302.

TCL Tab 10s 5G

Design & Display

The upgraded version of the Tab 10s 4G, the 10s 5G has the same 10.1” IPS LCD with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

Internals & Storage

Tab 10s 5G is powered by the 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset with two Cortex-A78 cores (2.4 GHz) and six A55 (2.0 GHz) and includes 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card.

Additionally, the tablet features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and dual speakers.

Camera

The tablet features a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery and will retail for $392. TCL Tab 10s 5G will be available in stores in mid-Q2.

TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G

Design & Display

Featuring a 10.1-inch IPS LCD, the TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G is a comparatively cheaper option from TCL.

Internals & Storage

Tab 10 FHD also boots Android 11 and includes the TCL Kids feature. The tablet includes support for 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5(ac), Bluetooth 5.0. It also includes a USB-C 2.0 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Powered by the MediaTek chipset, the tablet features octa-core cortex-A53 and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Tab 10 FHD 4G features 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and a microSD slot.

Camera

The tablet features a 5MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera with 1080p @ 30 fps video support.

Battery & Pricing

The tablet packs a 5500mAh battery that can be charged to 100% within 3.5 hours given the 10W charging support.

Retailing for only $224, the tablet will be widely available in Asia at the end of March.

TCL Tab 10 HD

A combined variant of the Tab 10 FHD 4G and Tab 10s 5G, the Tab 10 HD features the same 10.1-inch IPS LCD with a lower resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. The tablet packs the same battery 5,500mAh battery and 5MP rear and front cameras.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek chipset with 8x A53 cores and GE8320, as well as 4G connectivity.

The 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage variant of the tablet boots Android 11. While the 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage boots Android 11 Go Edition. Both versions also include a microSD slot.

TCL Tab 10 HD will retail for a starting price of $200.