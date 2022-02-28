Usman Khawaja Opens Up on Challenges of His Homecoming Tour

Pakistan-born Australian cricketer, Usman Khawaja has been an integral part of red-ball cricket for Australia since his debut back in 2011. The left-handed batter is part of the team for the three-match Test series in Pakistan.

In a press conference, the Australian batter opened up about his childhood memories in Pakistan, team preparation for the series, and the conditions in the sub-continent. While speaking about the first match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium scheduled on March 4, the left-handed batter said that Rawalpindi is a home ground for him but he will be playing for Australia.

Khawaja said that he had visited Rawalpindi Stadium when he was a child and he and the Australia team are excited to play cricket in Rawalpindi. The Australian opener said that he has played against Pakistan in Australia and he will be hoping to see a full house in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While discussing the pitches condition, Usman Khawaja said Pakistan always provides different surfaces from UAE and the other Asian countries and it will be a different experience for the Kangaroos as they didn’t play any cricket in the country in the last 24 years.

The Australian cricketer, who scored two centuries in the Sydney Test against England last year, said that Rawalpindi has always supported the pacers in the recent past but this time they will be hoping for different conditions. He further said that cricket fans in Pakistan always appreciate good cricket and he gets a lot of support from Pakistanis.

Talking about Pakistan’s team composition, Khawaja said Babar is a world-class cricketer and has been winning matches for his country. He also said that the middle order batter, Azhar Ali has a good record against Australia as he had scored a double hundred against the Aussies in Australia.

Australia’s Test squad has already arrived in Islamabad for three Tests starting from March 4 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The visitors will also play three ODIs and one T20I against Pakistan.