Honor Magic4 Series Debuts With Elaborate Cameras and Huge Screens [Images]

We’ve been witnessing some impressive smartphone launches ever since the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 kicked in. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Honor, has announced its latest flagship duo at the MWC event last night, namely Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro. The smartphones share the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP main camera, and fast charging.

Additionally, alongside the duo, the company has also unveiled the new Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch and Honor Earbuds 3 Pro TWS.

Design & Display

In terms of the display, the Magic4 Pro brings a quad-curved 6.81″ LTPO OLED panel with 1224 x 2664 px resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also features a pill-shaped cutout, housing the 12MP selfie shooter coupled with a 3D depth sensor.

While the vanilla Magic4 supports a similar dual-curved 6.81″ OLED panel with a 1224 x 2664px resolution and a standard 120Hz refresh rate. The display this time around features a punch-hole cut-out housing a 12MP selfie camera. Additionally, both panels can crank up to 1,000 nits and boast a 1920Hz PWM dimming feature. Magic4 Pro brings an IP68 rating while the vanilla only gets an IP54.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, both smartphones house Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and can pack up to 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. With the Magic series, Honor is also bringing its GPU Turbo X graphics acceleration.

While on the software front, both smartphones run Magic UI 6.0 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

For photography, the duo features a large circular camera island dubbed as “Eye of Muse”. It includes a 50MP primary lens, supported by a 50MP ultrawide sensor for both smartphones.

The telephoto lens, however, differs, with the Pro getting a 64MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical and up to 100x digital zoom, and the vanilla model settling for an 8MP telephoto module with 5x optical and up to 50x digital zoom.

The remaining two cutouts on both phones house the ToF and flicker sensors. With the Magic series, Honor is also bringing its ultra-fusion photography, AI Color, and Movie Master, which allows 10bit 4K video recording at 60fps.

Battery & Availability

In terms of battery life, the Magic4 Pro comes with a 4,600 mAh unit that can charge up to 100W both wired and wirelessly via Honor’s SuperCharge chargers. Honor claims that it can fully charge Magic 4 Pro in just 30 minutes while a 15-minute wireless charging session will juice up the battery to 50%.

On the other hand, the Magic4 houses a slightly larger 4,800 mAh battery that is limited to 66W charging speeds.

For the Cyan, Gold, White and Black colors, the Pro version comes with glass backs while for the Orange color it comes with a vegan leather back. The baseline 8GB/256GB storage version of the pro variant will start at €1,099 (~$1,234) and the vanilla variant will start at €899 (~$1,009). This newly introduced Honor Magic4 series will be available for purchase from Q2 2022.

Specifications of Honor Magic4 & Magic4 Pro