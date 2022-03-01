Kia Announces its Second Price Hike Within Two Months

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has been praised for its ability to maintain vehicle prices. Sadly, Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) devaluation and increase in freight charges have seemingly overwhelmed its consistency.

The company has now increased the prices for all Kia models except the Sorento and Carnival. The subcompact SUV Kia Stonic EX+ tops the list with the biggest price hike of Rs. 475,000 which has taken its price from Rs. 3,975,000 to Rs. 4,450,000.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto M/T 2,186,000 2,400,000 214,000 Picanto A/T 2,292,000 2,500,000 208,000 Sportage Alpha 4,764,000 5,000,000 236,000 Sportage FWD 5,276,000 5,500,000 224,000 Sportage AWD 5,788,000 6,000,000 212,000 Stonic EX 3,750,000 4,150,000 400,000 Stonic EX+ 3,975,000 4,450,000 475,000

LMCL has increased the prices of Kia’s top sellers for the second time within 40 days. It has also possibly initiated a new wave of price hikes in the automotive industry.

It is safe to speculate, following Kia’s price revision, that Peugeot 2008’s price will also increase soon.