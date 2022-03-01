Pakistan to Build World’s First High Altitude Nature Corridor

The Ministry for Climate Change has devised a plan to build the world’s first high-altitude nature corridor with the aim to boost eco-tourism in the country.

According to the plan, the corridor will be 10,000 feet above sea level and will stretch from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) over an area of 4,000 square kilometers.

Nanga Parbat National Park and Himalaya National Park—both already protected areas— will be included in the corridor. Visitors will also be able to know more about snow leopards, Himalayan brown bears, Ladakh Urial, ibex, markhor, and blue sheep found in the planned corridor.

Besides, the corridor will offer a wide range of opportunities for adventure tourism because a number of bird and animal species migrate to areas that fall under the proposed corridor.

Speaking in this regard, a senior official at the Climate Change Ministry said that local communities will be taken on board before developing the High Altitude Nature Corridor.

They will be trained to protect the corridor from degradation because their livelihoods are linked with eco-tourism. This way, not only will they preserve the sites of the corridor but will also sustain their livelihoods.